Malaysia reports third coronavirus death

Malaysia on Friday said a 58-year-old man had died from COVID-19, bringing its total number of deaths from coronavirus infection to three.

The case is linked to an Islamic gathering near Kuala Lumpur that was attended by 16,000 people, the health ministry said. The event, which had participants from over 20 countries, has been linked to nearly 750 cases in Southeast Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.