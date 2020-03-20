Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBC News employee dies after testing positive for coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 20:22 IST
NBC News employee dies after testing positive for coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A longtime employee of NBC News died on Thursday after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday. The employee, Larry Edgeworth, was also suffering from other health issues and had previously spent 25 years at NBC News working as an audio technician, according to the memo.

Nearly 14,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus in the United States and 200 have died, with cases and deaths outside China far exceeding those in the Asian country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally. NBC News is owned by Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

North Korea fired apparently short-range ballistic missiles -S.Korea military

North Korea fired two projectiles appearing to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Koreas military said on Saturday. Earlier this month, North Korea launched multiple projectiles ...

Member of U.S. Vice President Pence's office tests positive for coronavirus

A member of U.S. Vice President Mike Pences office has tested positive for the coronavirus but neither President Donald Trump nor Pence have had close contact with the individual, Pences press secretary Katie Miller said in a statement on F...

U.S. to send envoy to Saudi Arabia; Texas suggests oil output cuts

The Trump administration plans to send a special energy envoy to Saudi Arabia to work with the kingdom on stabilizing the global oil market, officials said on Friday, as the U.S. scrambles to deal with a price crash so deep that regulators ...

Completion of 2020 U.S. Census extended into August amid coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 U.S. Census, the decennial tally that helps determine political representation and federal aid, will be extended by two weeks, a census official said on Friday, as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the bureaus ability to send workers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020