New York governor orders all non-essential businesses closed, says everyone must stay home

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that all non-essential businesses must close and all non-essential members of the workforce must stay home by an executive order expected later in the day.

"This is the most drastic action we can take," Cuomo said. "Remain indoors, go outside for solitary exercise."

