UK's Tesco to hire 20,000 people to cope with rush on supermarkets

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 00:34 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 00:02 IST
UK's Tesco to hire 20,000 people to cope with rush on supermarkets
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Tesco)

Britain's market-leading supermarket chain Tesco said on Friday it would hire 20,000 people to work in its stores for at least the next 12 weeks to cope with an unprecedented increase in demand for food and household products. "We launched our recruitment drive online on Wednesday and since then we have already been overwhelmed by support from the public and thank everyone who has applied to work with us in stores," Tesco's Chief People Officer Natasha Adams said in a statement.

"We have seen 140,000 views on our Tesco Careers page and over the coming days thousands of new colleagues will join us in helping to feed the nation." Britain has been experiencing a persistent spate of panic buying that has left many supermarket shelves bare since the coronavirus crisis began to accelerate.

