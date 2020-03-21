Rouhani urges Americans to call on U.S. to lift sanctions as Iran fights coronavirus
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Friday urged Americans to call on the U.S. government to lift sanctions as Iran fights the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East, state media reported.
"U.S. government sanctions have led to many ordinary Iranians losing their health, jobs, and income," Rouhani said in a message carried by state media. "Now is the time for the American people to shout loudly at the U.S. government to demand an answer ... and not allow the U.S. history to be blackened further."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
- Americans
- Middle East
- Rouhani
ALSO READ
Govt in talks with Iranian authorities to bring back Indians from Iran, amid coronavirus outbreak, says Civil Aviation Secretary.
Coronavirus: 13 Iranian tourists quarantined at Amritsar hotel
Iran's Mahan Air will operate the flight; will carry Iranians back in return flight: Official.
Tourism min tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who entered country in Feb
Coronavirus: Govt in talks with Iran to bring back Indians; Iranian flight to bring 300 swabs