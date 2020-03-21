Left Menu
Member of U.S. Vice President Pence's office tests positive for coronavirus

A member of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's office has tested positive for the coronavirus but neither President Donald Trump nor Pence have had close contact with the individual, Pence's press secretary Katie Miller said in a statement on Friday. Miller said Pence's office was notified on Friday evening about the positive test. The statement did not name the individual. "Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines," she said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pence is leading the White House task force that was formed to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

