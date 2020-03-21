S.Korea reports 147 new coronavirus cases, total 8,799 - KCDC

South Korea reported 147 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new cases bring the country's total to 8,799.

The newly reported cases rose back up to above 100, from the 87 recorded on Friday, although South Korea has been experiencing a downward trend in new cases from the peak of 909 cases reported on Feb. 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

