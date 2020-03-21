Talks on massive U.S. coronavirus stimulus bill pause for evening

U.S. senators and officials from President Donald Trump's administration interrupted negotiations late on Friday on what should be in a massive bill to shore up the U.S. economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

However, they told reporters they intended to resume their talks on Saturday, despite having missed a self-imposed Friday night deadline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.