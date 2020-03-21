Left Menu
Talks on massive U.S. coronavirus stimulus bill pause for evening

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 08:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 08:20 IST
U.S. senators and officials from President Donald Trump's administration interrupted negotiations late on Friday on what should be in a massive bill to shore up the U.S. economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

However, they told reporters they intended to resume their talks on Saturday, despite having missed a self-imposed Friday night deadline.

