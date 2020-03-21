Left Menu
Development News Edition

One person tests positive for COVID-19 in UP's Gautam Budh Nagar

One person has been tested positive for coronavirus in Supertech Capetown society located in sector 74 here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 13:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 13:49 IST
One person tests positive for COVID-19 in UP's Gautam Budh Nagar
Visual from outside Supertech Capetown society in Gautam Budh Nagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

One person has been tested positive for coronavirus in Supertech Capetown society located in sector 74 here. With this, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Noida mount to five.

Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate BN Singh has ordered sealing of the society premises from today till March 23. Residents of the society have been ordered to remain at their homes. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the people not to panic over coronavirus.

"We have sufficient stock of essential commodities and medicines in the state. So, please don't rush to shops to buy things and hoard commodities," he said. The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 258 including 39 foreigners, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Four people have died in the country. One each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Iran 'frees French researcher' in apparent prisoner swap

President Emmanuel Macron announced Saturday that Iran has freed a French researcher imprisoned in the Islamic republic after France released an Iranian threatened with extradition to the US. Macron is happy to announce the release of Rolan...

Fire in Serbian capital Belgrade kills 6, injures 6 more

A fire early on Saturday in a residential building in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, has killed six people and injured six more, police said. The firefighters received the alarm call around 4 a.m., Serbian state television RTS reported.The ...

Egypt shuts churches for two weeks over coronavirus fears

Egypts Coptic Orthodox Church on Saturday ordered all its churches to shut their doors and suspend masses for two weeks over coronavirus fears, it said in a statement. Egypt so far registered 285 confirmed coronavirus cases including eight ...

Positive COVID-19 cases mounts to 271

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 271, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. As per an update by the Ministry of Health, The total number of cases including foreign nationals is 271...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020