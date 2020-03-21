One person tests positive for COVID-19 in UP's Gautam Budh Nagar
One person has been tested positive for coronavirus in Supertech Capetown society located in sector 74 here.
One person has been tested positive for coronavirus in Supertech Capetown society located in sector 74 here. With this, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Noida mount to five.
Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate BN Singh has ordered sealing of the society premises from today till March 23. Residents of the society have been ordered to remain at their homes. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the people not to panic over coronavirus.
"We have sufficient stock of essential commodities and medicines in the state. So, please don't rush to shops to buy things and hoard commodities," he said. The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 258 including 39 foreigners, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.
Four people have died in the country. One each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra. (ANI)
