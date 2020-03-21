Mauritius says reports first death from coronavirus

Mauritius has confirmed its first death from the coronavirus, while the number of confirmed cases have risen, a health ministry official said on Saturday.

"Mauritius has registered its first death linked to COVID-19. Actually some 13 patients have been tested COVID-19 positive. Their state of health is stable and they are being treated in isolation," Kavish Pultoo, adviser on information matters at the Ministry of Health, told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

