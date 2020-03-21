Global virus death toll tops 12,000: AFP tally
Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic topped 12,000 across the globe at 1710 GMT on Saturday, according to an AFP tally compiled from official figures
A total of 12,592 people have died, most in Europe (7,199) and Asia (3,459). With 4,825 deaths, Italy has a higher toll than even China (3,255) where the outbreak began late last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Mainland China reports 99 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on March 6
China reports almost all new infections outside Wuhan originated abroad
China reports almost all new infections outside Wuhan originated abroad
China reports 28 virus deaths, rise in new cases outside epicentre
China Jan-Feb yuan-denominated exports slump 15.9%, imports down 2.4%