Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jordan blows sirens for start of nationwide curfew to combat coronavirus -witnesses

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 03:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 03:11 IST
Jordan blows sirens for start of nationwide curfew to combat coronavirus -witnesses
Anyone violating the curfew, which severely restricts movement beyond the emergency and essential services, can be jailed up to a year, the army said. Image Credit: Flickr

Jordan blew sirens at the start of a nationwide curfew on Saturday that limits the mobility of its 10 million citizens indefinitely in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, witnesses and officials said. Anyone violating the curfew, which severely restricts movement beyond the emergency and essential services, can be jailed up to a year, the army said.

"Anyone going outside will be subjecting themselves to punishment," Justice Minister Bassam Talhouni told Jordan's Al Mamlaka news channel. The curfew, in which thousands of soldiers have been deployed inside cities and on main highways across the country, is in place until further notice.

Armored police vehicles roamed the streets of main cities, calling on people to heed warnings not to leave their homes, witnesses said. Streets across the capital and main cities were deserted, with shops shuttered as police patrolled neighborhoods and the army manned checkpoints, witnesses said.

Jordan has closed land and sea border crossings with Syria, Iraq, Egypt, and Israel, and suspended all incoming and outgoing flights since Tuesday. King Abdullah enacted an emergency decree giving the government sweeping powers to enforce an army-imposed curfew and other measures that restrict civil and political liberties.

Health Minister Saad Jaber said on Saturday the confirmed cases of coronavirus had risen to 99 after 15 new cases were identified, with officials warning numbers could rise. "This number is a dangerous indication," Jaber said.

The curfew came after officials criticized the presence of many people on the streets even after warnings to stay at home, a ban on gatherings and public worship, and suspension of work for civil servants and private companies. "Unfortunately we have seen recklessness in scenes of shopping and moving around in the streets. These pose a grave danger to our efforts to contain the epidemic," cabinet minister and government spokesman Amjad Adailah said.

Adailah later said hundreds of people were arrested for violating the curfew and legal action would be taken against them. Panicky shoppers went on last-minute shopping sprees before the start the curfew, leading to long queues at bakeries and food stalls.

The government has said the kingdom, which imports most of its food and is an energy importer, has a strategic stockpile of commodities for several months alongside several months of gasoline and petroleum products. The monetary authorities have also in recent days taken several moves, including delaying loan payments, slashing interest rates and injecting liquidity to help cushion the economic impact of the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Raiders to sign WR Agholor

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, multiple media outlets reported Saturday. Financial terms were not disclosed for Agholor, who spent five NFL seasons with Philadelphia after being ...

Spain warns the "worst is yet to come" as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the worst is yet to come after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second...

Isles GM: Barzal offer sheet would be matched

New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello recently discussed the long-term future of Mathew Barzal and the immediate status of defenseman Johnny Boychuk. Lamoriello was asked if he would match an offer sheet should one be presented ...

Number of COVID-19 positive patients in Delhi reaches 27

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital has risen to 27 till Saturday. According to the Directorate General of Health Services, the number of COVID19 positive cases in Delhi is 27. Out of the positive cases, some are c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020