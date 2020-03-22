Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's Macron threatened UK entry ban without more stringent measures - report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 04:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 04:55 IST
France's Macron threatened UK entry ban without more stringent measures - report

French President Emmanuel Macron threatened to close France's border with Britain on Friday if Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to take more stringent measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, a French newspaper reported. On Friday evening, Johnson ordered pubs, restaurants, theatres, cinemas and gyms to shut their doors to slow the accelerating spread of the disease, days after other European countries put their citizens on lockdown.

French newspaper Liberation, citing sources in Macron's office, said Johnson's decision came after the French leader gave him an ultimatum on Friday morning, threatening an entry ban on any traveller from the UK if there were no new measures. "We had to clearly threaten him to make him finally budge," the report quoted an Elysee official as saying.

Contacted by Reuters, Macron's office declined to comment. Johnson's office had no immediate comment on the report.

The British government has said it is acting on the guidance of its scientific advisers as it steps up efforts to limit the outbreak. Macron ordered stringent restrictions on people's movement in France on Monday. Restaurants, bars and schools have been shut nationwide and people ordered to stay at home other than to buy groceries, travel to work, exercise or for medical care.

Macron also pushed for European Union member states to close the bloc's external borders earlier this week. The report echoed comments Macron's prime minister, Edouard Philippe, made in an interview on Tuesday.

"If neighbouring countries, Britain for instance, stayed for too long in a situation without taking these measures, then we would find it hard to accept on our soil British nationals who would have been moving freely in their own country," Philippe said. Britain left the EU on Feb. 1 but remains in a free-movement area with the bloc until the end of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

15 killed in road accident in Bangladesh

A speeding truck crashed into a passenger vehicle in southeastern Bangladesh, killing at least 15 people and wounding seven others, according to media reports. The accident took place on late Saturday at Chunti area in Chittagong district w...

Rajasthan govt increases VAT on petrol, diesel.

According to an official notification released by the Rajasthan government, the Value Added TaxVAT on petrol and diesel prices will see a hike of 4 per cent with effect from Sunday. VAT on diesel prices will increase from 22 per cent to 26 ...

Australia adds $38 bin in stimulus; states move to tighten lockdown steps

Australias government will spend additional A66.4 billion 38.50 billion as part of a second stimulus package to shelter the economy from the financial impact of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday, as states moved ...

Strong earthquake shakes Croatia, damage reported

A strong earthquake has shaken Croatia and its capital, causing widespread damage and panic. No casualties were initially reported. The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake measured 5.3 and struck a wide area north of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020