Development News Edition

Australians told to stop travelling within the country

  • PTI
  • Sydney
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 08:24 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 08:24 IST
Australia's prime minister on Sunday told citizens to cancel any domestic travel plans to slow the spread of coronavirus, warning stronger measures were imminent to deal with localised outbreaks. Scott Morrison said the government was "moving immediately" to recommend against non-essential travel, announcing the measure as Australia's coronavirus infections topped 1,000 cases.

He said work-related trips, the transport of essential supplies and travel on compassionate grounds could continue but people should cancel any other travel plans ahead of the upcoming Easter school holidays. "More stronger measures will be coming and they will be coming in more localised areas to deal with outbreaks," Morrison said.

"What that means is, what may be necessary in a part of Sydney may not be necessary at all in... other parts of the country." Australia has already sealed off its borders, putting in place an unprecedented ban on entry for non-residents in the hope of stemming the rise of COVID-19 infections. Two Australian regions -- the island state of Tasmania and the Northern Territory -- have also implemented a 14-day quarantine period for all visitors.

