Janata Curfew: Towns in Sikkim wear deserted look

  • Gangtok
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 13:20 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 13:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

All major towns in Sikkim wore a deserted look on Sunday as people stayed indoors following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call of observing 'Janata curfew' in the wake of the deadly coronavirus. Vehicles remained largely off the roads in Gangtok, Deorali, Tadong, Rangpo, Mangan, Namchi and Jorethang, except those on emergency services.

Shops and other business establishments, barring a few pharmacies and petrol pumps, too remained shut across the state as people joined the voluntary 14-hour curfew that began at 7 am. Authorities in all the four districts have issued orders, directing the people to remain indoors on Sunday, except in case of emergency.

Chief Secretary S C Gupta directed the local authorities to take all measures for the enforcement of the 'Janata Curfew' in a bid to contain the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

