Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Janata curfew': Roads, railway stations empty in Bihar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 14:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 14:51 IST
'Janata curfew': Roads, railway stations empty in Bihar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Roads, railway stations, bus stands across Bihar wore a deserted look on Sunday with people voluntarily staying indoors in view of the 'Janata curfew' call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Buses were not plying on city roads as the administration had already taken a decision to stop city bus service, besides inter-district and inter-state services till March 31.

Except for police personnel and few passersby, one could hardly find anyone on the streets. "We need to be more alert and cautious in our fight to curb the spread of coronavirus. We must keep ourselves confined to our homes for the next few days. This is how we can break the chain," said Ravi Kumar, a resident of Sri Krishna Nagar, Patna.

Bihar reported its first death due to COVID-19 on Sunday, as a man with a travel history to Qatar died at the AIIMS here, hospital superintendent CM Singh said. "I think that people have understood the gravity of the situation and hence they must have the patience to remain indoors as it is in our interest," said Jitendra Kumar Srivastava, a resident of Chandni Chowk area of Muzaffarpur.

The prime minister had on March 19 proposed the 'janta curfew' between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday as part of social distancing, saying the world has never seen a danger as grave as this. Of the four Bihar-bound trains which began their journey from Pune and Mumbai on Saturday, two trains have reached Danapur in Patna on Sunday morning while another two trains will reach Patna on Monday.

The government has made arrangements for getting all the train passengers screened, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Lockdown: Nursing homes in Spain a vector for deadly coronavirus

Death arrived slowly at the nursing home where Chelo Megia works. Then it was everywhere. On March 11, a Wednesday, Megia still thought the Residencia Nunez De Balboa in central Spain, where she had been an auxiliary nurse for 15 years, mig...

5 foreign-returned persons traced, ordered home quarantine

Five persons from Palghar district, who recently returned to India from different countries, but somehow failed to get the home quarantine stamp at the airports, were traced and ordered to remain at home for the next two weeks, officials sa...

Emirates airline to halt all passenger flights over virus

Long-haul carrier Emirates says it will suspend all passenger flights beginning Wednesday over the new coronavirus outbreakThe decision is a major one for the Dubai-based, government-owned airline built on linking the East to the WestA stat...

Coronavirus aid bill includes $3,000 for families, $4 trillion liquidity for Fed -Mnuchin

The coronavirus economic relief bill being finalized by the U.S. Congress will include a one-time 3,000 payment for families and allow the Federal Reserve to leverage up to 4 trillion of liquidity to support the nations economy, U.S. Treasu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020