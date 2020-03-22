Left Menu
Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus -WHO's Ryan

  Updated: 22-03-2020 15:31 IST
  Created: 22-03-2020 15:25 IST
Countries can't simply lock down their societies to defeat coronavirus, the World Health Organization's top emergency expert said on Sunday, adding that there needs to be public health measures to avoid a resurgence of the virus later on. "What we really need to focus on is finding those who are sick, those who have the virus, and isolate them, find their contacts and isolate them," Mike Ryan said in an interview on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

"The danger right now with the lockdowns ... if we don't put in place the strong public health measures now when those movement restrictions and lockdowns are lifted, the danger is the disease will jump back up."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

