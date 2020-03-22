Left Menu
COVID-19: Entry and exit of vehicles in Dharwad banned

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entry and exit of all vehicles in Dharwad District has been banned till March 31, District Collector Deepa Cholan said on Sunday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entry and exit of all vehicles in Dharwad District has been banned till March 31, District Collector Deepa Cholan said on Sunday. The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A total of 16,999 samples from 16,109 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of 10:00 am on March 22, as per ICMR data. India reported two deaths today from the highly contagious virus - one each in Maharashtra and Bihar - taking the tally to six, as per state authorities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

