Left Menu
Development News Edition

States to earmark hospitals to exclusively treat COVID-19 patients: Health Ministry

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 17:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 17:11 IST
States to earmark hospitals to exclusively treat COVID-19 patients: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry announced on Sunday that states would be earmarking a certain number of hospitals to exclusively treat COVID-19 patients. At a press conference here, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director Balram Bhargava said a lockdown was the most essential aspect to the break the chain of transmission as of now.

The reaction came soon after the Centre and state governments have decided to completely lock down 75 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported. "Each state has pledged that they will earmark hospitals exclusively to treat COVID-19 patients," Bhargava said. "For example, in Delhi, AIIMS' division of National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar (Haryana) -- which has around 800 beds -- would be used only to treat COVID-19 patients." Bhargava stated that 60 private labs had registered so far to conduct coronavirus tests.

Five people have died in India as yet due to the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019). The government has given an order to procure 1,200 new ventilators, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said. The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 341, including 41 foreign nationals, according to the Health Ministry.

Millions of people across the country stayed indoors, streets wore a deserted look and bare number of vehicles were on the road in an unprecedented shutdown on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janta curfew' on Sunday to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed over 13,000 lives worldwide. PTI PLB DSP HMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Seven flights cancelled at Jammu airport in view of 'Janta Curfew'

Seven flights were cancelled at the Jammu airport on Sunday in view of the Janta Curfew, an Airport Authority of India official said. These included four GoAir flights and one each of IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet, the official said.A total ...

Spain confirms 1,720 deaths from COVID-19

MadridSpain, Mar 22 SputnikANI The number of COVID-19 cases in Spain increased by 3,646 over the past 24 hours to 28,572, while the death toll has reached 1,720 since the outbreak in the country, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. Accordin...

Delhi to be locked down from 6 am Monday: Kejriwal

Delhi will be locked down from 6 am on March 23, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday, saying extraordinary measures are required to contain the spread of the new coronavirus after six locally transmitted cases surfaced in the...

SAARC Disaster Management Centre launches website for COVID-19

SAARC Disaster Management Centre on Sunday launched a website for information related to coronavirus pandemic in the region as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent video conference with SAARC leaders. Ministry of Exte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020