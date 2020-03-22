Left Menu
Development News Edition

China embarks on clinical trial for virus vaccine

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 19:29 IST
China embarks on clinical trial for virus vaccine

China has started the first phase of a clinical trial for a novel coronavirus vaccine, records show, as the world's scientists race to find a way to combat the deadly pathogen. It comes after US health officials said last week they had started a trial to evaluate a possible vaccine in Seattle.

The Chinese effort began on March 16 -- the same day as the US announcement -- and is expected to continue until the end of the year, according to a filing in the country's Clinical Trial Registry, dated March 17. "Volunteers of the COVID-19 phase one trial have already started receiving the vaccine," a staff member involved in the government-funded project told AFP on Sunday.

The 108 participants, aged between 18 and 60, will be tested in three groups and given different dosages. They are all residents of the central city of Wuhan -- where the new coronavirus first emerged late last year. As the COVID-19 pandemic rages and governments step up protection measures, pharmaceutical companies and research labs around the world are working at full tilt.

There are currently no approved vaccines or medication for the new disease, which has killed more than 13,000 people worldwide so far. The vaccine trial announcements come amid an escalating feud between the US and China over the pandemic, with President Donald Trump enraging Beijing by speaking of the "Chinese virus".

China's nationalistic Global Times published an opinion piece last week noting "the development of a vaccine is a battle that China cannot afford to lose". But the quest is expected to take time -- the US candidate vaccine may take another year to 18 months before becoming available.

An antiviral treatment called remdesivir, made by US-based Gilead Sciences, is already in the final stages of clinical trials in Asia and doctors in China have reported it has proven effective in fighting the disease. But only randomised trials will allow scientists to know for sure if it really helps or whether patients would have recovered without it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Four people killed as jeep overturns in Rajasthan's Barmer

Four people, including two women, were killed and six others injured after their jeep overturned in Rajasthans Barmer district, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred near Takuberi village late on Saturday night when the jeep they wer...

Night curfew imposed in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills

Night curfew was imposed in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya on Sunday to tackle any emergent situation and ensure safety of people, amid concerns over coronavirus threat. The night curfew has also been imposed to prevent incoming v...

Emirates to ground entire passenger fleet and cut wages

Emirates, one of the worlds biggest international airlines, will ground its entire passenger fleet this week and cut staff wages by as much as half because of the coronavirus and its impact on travel demand.The state-owned Dubai carrier had...

Punjab put under lockdown till March 31

With number of coronavirus patients reaching 21 in the state, the Punjab government on Sunday ordered a lockdown till March 31 as an emergency measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, the essential services will be exempted fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020