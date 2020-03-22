Germany to ban meetings of more than two people -state premier

Germany will ban public meetings of more than two people unless they are about work on slowing the spread of the coronavirus, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia state said on Sunday.

"The danger lies in the direct social interaction," state premier Armin Laschet said, adding that the federal government and regional states had agreed on the stricter rules.

