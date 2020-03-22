Three more positive cases of coronavirus confirmed in West Bengal

Three more people have been found positive of coronavirus in West Bengal, said a source from government hospital on Sunday. "The three people -- father, mother and the domestic help--who have been found positive of coronavirus are of the same family of a resident of Ballygunge who had returned from London and was tested positive," said the source.

The number of positive cases in the state has now mounted to 7. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has confirmed 360 positive cases of coronavirus in the country including foreign nationals.

"Total number of confirmed cases so far in the country is 360 (including 41 foreign nationals), as on March 22 at 6.30 pm," said an official from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare The official also said that of the 360 people, 24 people have been cured and discharged.

Till now, seven deaths due to coronavirus have been reported, the official added. (ANI)

