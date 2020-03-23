UAE to close shopping centres, limit restaurants to delivery service - state news agency

United Arab Emirates ministry of health has decided to close shopping centres, all commercial centres, and open markets, except for the fish, vegetables and meat markets and will limit restaurants to delivery services, state news agency said on Sunday.

WAM added the decision will take effect after 48 hours and will last for two weeks, subject to review and evaluation. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; editing by Diane Craft)

