Left Menu
Development News Edition

Robot designed in China could help save lives on medical frontline

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 11:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 10:34 IST
Robot designed in China could help save lives on medical frontline
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Researchers at one of China's top universities have designed a robot they say could help save lives on the frontline during the coronavirus outbreak. The machine consists of a robotic arm on wheels that can perform ultrasounds, take mouth swabs and listen to sounds made by a patient's organs, usually done with a stethoscope.

Such tasks are normally carried out by doctors in person. But with this robot, which is fitted with cameras, medical personnel do not need to be in the same room as the patient, and could even be in a different city. "Doctors are all very brave," said Tsinghua University Professor Zheng Gangtie, the robot's chief designer. "But this virus is just too contagious ... We can use robots to perform the most dangerous tasks."

The idea came to Zheng around the turn of the Lunar New Year. Wuhan had just been put on lockdown and the number of cases and deaths was rising rapidly every day. As an engineer, Zheng wanted to do something to contribute to the relief effort. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, he heard from his friend, Dong Jiahong, executive president at Beijing's Tsinghua Changgung Hospital, that the biggest problem was that of frontline workers getting infected.

Gathering a team, Zheng set to work converting two mechanized robotic arms with the same technology used on space stations and lunar explorers. The robots were almost entirely automated, and could even disinfect themselves after performing actions involving contact, Zheng said. "But the feedback from doctors was that it would be better for there to be less automation, as a personal presence would comfort and calm the patient," he said.

The team now has two robots, which have been trialed by doctors at hospitals in Beijing. One is still at the team's lab at the university, but the other is at the Wuhan Union Hospital, where doctors started training to use it on Thursday. If all goes to plan, the robot may be put to use on coronavirus patients in Wuhan from Sunday, Zheng said. It would be joined on its ward rounds by a nurse or other member of staff.

Zheng would like to build more such robots but funding from the university has run out. The robots cost RMB 500,000 ($72,000) apiece to make. He does not plan on commercializing his robot design but hopes a company comes along to take that on. China has sent tens of thousands of medical workers to the epicenter of the outbreak, Hubei province, state media say. More than 3,000 medical workers had been infected by late last month, including whistleblower Li Wenliang, whose death in early February sparked a brief and rare outpouring of grief and rage on Chinese social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC suspends Breath Analyser Test through tube process for air traffic controllers

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the authorities concerned to suspend till March 27 Breath Analyser Test BAT through tube process for air traffic controllers in the wake of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreakThe high court directed the...

COVID-19: Will grant special parole to convicts to decongest prisons, Delhi govt tells HC

The AAP government told the Delhi High Court on Monday that it has decided to decongest its prisons to check the spread of coronavirus by providing convicts with the options of special parole and furlough. The Delhi government told a bench ...

Australian coronavirus cases spike, cruise with sick passengers denied entry

Australians began living under strict new lockdown rules on Monday as coronavirus cases topped 1,600 and authorities denied entry to a cruise ship carrying hundreds on board complaining of respiratory illnesses.As new restrictions closing n...

Lockdown begins in Telangana; People rush to buy veggies,

Common people in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana rushed to buy essential commodities on Monday morning as the lockdown announced by the state government till March 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus began. With the 24-hour Jant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020