Taiwan reports 26 new cases of coronavirus, total now 195

Taiwan's government announced 26 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number to 195.

All but one of the new cases was imported, in people with travel histories to the United States, Spain, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland and Britain, the government said in a statement.

