Left Menu
Development News Edition

ECB ready to do more for coronavirus emergency if needed, Visco tells paper

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 14:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 13:13 IST
ECB ready to do more for coronavirus emergency if needed, Visco tells paper
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The measures adopted by the European Central Bank in response to the coronavirus emergency are sufficient and effective but the bank is ready to do more if necessary, a member of its Governing Council, Ignazio Visco, said on Monday.

With Europe's economy under pressure from the virus outbreak, the ECB has agreed to a range of stimulus measures including ultra-cheap loans to banks and asset buys worth 1.1 trillion euros ($1.18 trillion) this year, with the aim of keeping borrowing costs at rock bottom level. "The set of measures adopted has been effective in relieving tensions. We believe today that these are sufficient, but we are ready to do more if needed," Visco, who is also governor of the Bank of Italy, told newspaper La Stampa in an interview.

He added that the ECB was ready to increase the size of the emergency bond purchase program (PEPP) announced last week as well as changing its composition and length in time. "We will do whatever it takes to ensure the good functioning of the financial markets and the transmission to monetary policy in all of the euro area," Visco said, calling on a coordinated effort by all of the European Union member states in order to come out of the emergency better and quicker.

Asked about a so-called coronabonds - eurozone bonds used to cushion the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak - Visco said that it was important to rapidly define an instrument that would allow the area to launch a "reconstruction" phase. The European Commission this week is likely to present a tool for the euro zone's ESM bailout fund to fight the effects of the epidemic, Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Saturday..

The EU executive arm has been asked to come up with an instrument to involve the fund in supporting economies hit by the coronavirus, he said. Italy has registered more deaths than any other country in the world, while the number of confirmed cases is second only to China, with the tally rising by 5,560 to 59,138 on Sunday, the Civil Protection Agency said.

"The impact (on the Italian economy) this year will be high, but the adopted policies will limit its strength and length," Visco said. The Italian Treasury currently expects the economy to contract around 3% this year, hit by the lockdown imposed to fight the country's coronavirus outbreak, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

($1 = 0.9322 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Broadcaster ITV scraps soaps as crisis saps British ad sales

ITV ditched forecasts for annual advertising sales and results on Monday as the coronavirus forced Britains biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster to suspend production of top shows including Coronation Street and Emmerdale. Advertisers...

Japanese baseball, soccer aiming for April restarts

On a day when Japans prime minister admitted postponing the Tokyo Olympics may be unavoidable, medical experts suggested it could be possible for the top-flight Japanese baseball and soccer seasons to resume by the end of next month. Nippon...

PCI will abide by the International Paralympic Committee's decision: Deepa Malik

By Nitin Srivastava Paralympic Committee of India PCI will abide by the decision taken by the International Paralympic Committee IPC on whether to conduct the 2020 games or not amid coronavirus pandemic, the committees president Deepa Malik...

Poland may impose more curbs on citizens amid fears of jump in coronavirus cases

Poland may impose further constraints on citizens to prevent the spread of coronavirus given the likelihood of a sharp increase in the number of infections this week, senior government officials said on Monday.Authorities have already shut ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020