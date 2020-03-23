Left Menu
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: All eyes on Olympics postponement

For the first time, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the Tokyo Olympic Games may need to be postponed if they could not be held in their "complete form". Canada became the first country to say it would not send a delegation to compete in the summer Games, due to open on July 24, urgently calling on organisers and the World Health Organization (WHO) to postpone them to 2021.

Shares of Dentsu Group, the marketing agency for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, jumped as much as 12.4% on relief over the news that the International Olympic Committee suggested it was looking to delay, not cancel, the Games. Relief bill stymied in U.S. Senate

The U.S. Senate's drive to pass a $1-trillion-plus coronavirus response bill was stymied late on Sunday, as Democrats held out for more money to help state and local governments and hospitals, while Republicans urged quick action to give financial markets a sign of encouragement. Following two successful emergency aid bills, this latest effort includes financial aid for regular Americans, small businesses and critically affected industries, including airlines.

The spread Globally, there are now more than 337,500 cases of coronavirus and more than 14,650 deaths related to it, according to a Reuters tally at 0200 GMT on Monday. Italy remained the country hardest-hit outside mainland China, registering 651 deaths in the last day. Spain registered almost 400 deaths, while over 100 people died in France, Iran and the United States each.

In mainland China, where the outbreak began, there were 39 new confirmed cases on Sunday, all travellers arriving from abroad. (For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.)

Three's a crowd, Merkel says before going into quarantine Germany has banned public meetings of more than two people unless they live together in the same household or the gathering is work-related, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, one in a bundle of stricter curbs on social interaction.

Merkel herself was later announced to be going into quarantine after coming into contact with a doctor who had tested positive for the coronavirus, her spokesman said. (Complied by Karishma Singh)

