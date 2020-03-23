Philippines coronavirus infections rise to 462

The Philippines' health ministry reported on Monday 82 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 462, while deaths remain at 33.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said earlier on Monday that confirmed cases would rise as the country secures more test kits.

