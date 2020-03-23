Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines coronavirus infections rise to 462

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 13:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 13:42 IST
Philippines coronavirus infections rise to 462

The Philippines' health ministry reported on Monday 82 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 462, while deaths remain at 33.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said earlier on Monday that confirmed cases would rise as the country secures more test kits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Treat transgenders' plea for reserved seats in buses, metro trains as representation: HC

The Delhi High Court has asked the DTC and DMRC to treat a transgenders plea for reservation of seats for them in public buses and metro trains as their representation to the public transporters. The plea had also sought free-of-cost trave...

Coronavirus: Sex workers in Alipurduar say they won't work for next two weeks

Over 100 sex workers in West Bengals Alipurduar district will not be working for the next two weeks in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, they said on Monday. People from several places, including neighbouring districts, visit the red li...

Iran reports 127 more virus deaths; death toll now 1,812

Iran is reporting another 127 coronavirus deaths, bringing its death toll to 1,812 amid 23,049 confirmed casesIran is battling the worst outbreak in the Middle East, and has faced widespread criticism for not imposing stricter quarantine me...

Air Canada lays off 5,000, France tries to save food supply

The rapid spread of the coronavirus since it was first reported in China has dealt an unparalleled shock to the world economy. Following are business developments Monday related to the outbreak as governments attempt to stabilize their econ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020