Indonesia coronavirus cases rise by 65 to 579 - official

Indonesia reported 65 new positive cases of coronavirus disease on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in Southeast Asia's largest economy to 579, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto told reporters.

The number of people killed by the virus rose by one on Monday to 49, he said, while 30 patients have recovered from the disease.

