Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia coronavirus cases rise by 65 to 579 - official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 14:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 14:25 IST
Indonesia coronavirus cases rise by 65 to 579 - official

Indonesia reported 65 new positive cases of coronavirus disease on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in Southeast Asia's largest economy to 579, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto told reporters.

The number of people killed by the virus rose by one on Monday to 49, he said, while 30 patients have recovered from the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Grateful that CMs understood importance of lockdown to fight COVID-19: Chidambaram

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Monday said that he was grateful that many chief ministers across the country have understood the importance of imposing a lockdown in order to fight coronavirus. For nearly a week, I have ple...

Kazakhstan tightens foreign exchange controls to support tenge

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered state-owned companies on Monday to start selling part of their foreign currency revenue on the domestic market to support the local tenge currency, his office said.Tokayev also said his governm...

Olympics-IOC must be given time to decide Tokyo Games' future, says Lange

Argentine sailor Santiago Lange said the International Olympic Committee IOC deserves more time to decide on potentially postponing the Tokyo Games but the well-being of athletes should be a top priority as the coronavirus pandemic spreads....

Air Canada lays off 5,000, France tries to save food supply

The rapid spread of the coronavirus since it was first reported in China has dealt an unparalleled shock to the world economy. Following are business developments Monday related to the outbreak as governments attempt to stabilize their econ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020