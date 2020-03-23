UK considering closing non-essential retail -BBC political editor

Britain is considering closing all non-essential retail shops as it tightens measures to keep people at home over coronavirus, the BBC's political editor reported on Monday.

"Government considering next steps like closing non-essential retail or whether to start treating people flouting the stay at home advice as acting against the law - all being discussed - huge decisions, nothing final," Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

