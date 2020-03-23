Left Menu
Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 1,812 with 127 new deaths

  • Updated: 23-03-2020 16:25 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:30 IST
Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has increased to 1,812, with 127 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman told state TV on Monday, adding that the country's total number of infected people has reached 23,049.

Kianush Jahanpur said that in the past 24 hours, some 1,411 Iranians had been infected with the virus across the Islamic Republic, which has the worst outbreak in the Middle East.

