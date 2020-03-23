Left Menu
Elderly COVID stricken man dies in Bengal

  Kolkata
  Updated: 23-03-2020 16:48 IST
  Created: 23-03-2020 16:48 IST
An elderly man infected with the coronavirus died in a Kolkata hospital on Monday, the first death recorded in West Bengal due to the contagion, hospital sources said. The deceased was aged 57 years and was a resident of Dumdum in the North 24 Parganas district. He died at a private hospital.

He was in the hospital since February 16 and was on ventilator support. He had no recent history of travelling abroad but had visited Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh his February.

"The man had acute respiratory distress syndrome. We had taken proper protective measures but he died this afternoon," a spokesperson for the hospital said. His family members are under observation in an isolation ward at a state-run hospital, state government officials said.

