Swiss coronavirus cases rise by 1,046 to 8,060 -health agency

Swiss health authorities reported 1,046 (not 956) more coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive in Switzerland and Liechtenstein to 8,060 as of midday on Monday.

The number of deaths rose by six from Sunday to 66, the Federal Office of Public Health said.

