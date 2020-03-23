Left Menu
London volunteers feed nurses for free as virus deaths surge

  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:20 IST
As coronavirus deaths surge in Britain, a group of London volunteers has set up a catering service to provide free meals for hard-pressed nurses at a major public hospital fighting the pandemic.

The group, called Critical NHS, gets food from local businesses and delivers it three times a day to nurses and other frontline staff at St George's Hospital in south London. Many British people venerate the National Health Service and the free care it provides. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Sunday that NHS could be "overwhelmed" by the coronavirus in just two weeks.

As of Sunday, 281 people with COVID-19 had died in the United Kingdom. The government said there are 5,683 confirmed cases, with London hardest hit. Critical NHS, the volunteer group, was set up on Thursday by husband and wife Niall Barrett and Janneke Diemel, who were responding to an appeal from a senior nurse at St George's to "drop off a box of biscuits or something the staff can snack on."

"Our first run was 20 pizzas," said Barrett. "The nurses loved that, they were so appreciative. And then it kept growing and growing." Barrett and Diemel, who run a golf travel company, were quickly joined by two part-time coaches from Battersea Ironsides, a local rugby club. Other local people have offered to drive, donate and run the Twitter account.

A crowdfunding account set up on PayPal raised 22,000 pounds ($25,500) in just four days. ($1 = 0.8624 pounds)

