Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel's initial coronavirus test came back negative

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:29 IST
Merkel's initial coronavirus test came back negative

Angela Merkel's initial test for coronavirus came back negative, a government spokesman said on Monday, adding that the German chancellor would undergo further tests.

Merkel, 65, went into quarantine on Sunday after coming into contact with an infected doctor. German Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz said earlier on Monday that Merkel was healthy but working from home. "The test was negative," the government spokesman said. "Further tests will follow."

Merkel had on Friday afternoon received a vaccine shot against pneumococcus, a pneumonia-causing bacteria, from the doctor and she went into quarantine after learning of his positive test result. On Sunday Merkel's chief of staff said the chancellor had only had brief contact with the doctor who later tested positive for coronavirus.

Merkel has already said she will not seek a fifth term as chancellor in federal elections due by October 2021. She has loomed large on the European stage since 2005, helping guide the EU through the euro zone debt crisis and opening Germany's doors to migrants fleeing war in the Middle East in 2015, a move that still divides the bloc and her country.

Last year, Merkel suffered several bouts of shaking at public events, sparking speculation about her health. "I am aware of the responsibility of my office," she told reporters last July after the tremor episodes. "I behave appropriately as far as my health is concerned ... I look after my health."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Take 5: XFL stars who could impact NFL

With the first season of the XFLs second edition officially over, players were permitted to sign with NFL teams beginning Monday. Most wont make NFL rosters, but a select few have a chance to stick and even make an impact with their new tea...

WRAPUP 10-Olympics-Tokyo 2020 Games will be postponed, says IOC member Dick Pound

The International Olympic Committee has decided to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games because of the coronavirus pandemic, IOC member Dick Pound said on Monday.Major sporting nations Australia and Canada had already withdrawn on Monday as...

WHO warns using 'untested' meds against COVID-19 could 'raise false hope'

The World Health Organization warned Monday that the use of untested medicines to treat COVID-19 without proper evidence of their efficacy could be dangerous and raise false expectationsUsing untested medicines without the right evidence co...

Dutch PM Rutte: ban on public gatherings is "intelligent lockdown"

The Dutch government on Monday said it would strengthen an existing ban on public gatherings and extend it until June 1 as the Netherlands grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, in what Prime Minister Mark Rutte termed a targeted lockdown....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020