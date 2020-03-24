Left Menu
UK supreme court switches to video conferencing

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 01:22 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 01:22 IST
Britain's supreme court will switch to video conferencing to hear cases and deliver judgments, the court said in a statement on Monday.

"As a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the UK Supreme Court and Judicial Committee of the Privy Council will hear all cases and deliver judgments through video conferencing, from tomorrow," the statement said.

The supreme court building will be temporarily closed, but the public and media will still be able to follow proceedings online.

