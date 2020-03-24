Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samoa hunts escaped prisoners during coronavirus state of emergency

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 05:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 05:48 IST
Samoa hunts escaped prisoners during coronavirus state of emergency

Eight prisoners remained at large in Samoa on Tuesday morning, police said, after a mass prison break in the Pacific nation which is under a state of emergency to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Several prison guards were treated at hospital after being injured as 29 men broke free from the island's new Tanumalala Prison, police and local media initially reported on Monday evening.

Samoa, with a population of 195,000 living on two main islands, has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 and stopped flights to Australia and reduced flights to New Zealand to once a week under emergency measures. Cinemas and restaurants have been closed, and emergency orders state that "a national period of fasting and prayer is to be observed by every family in Samoa" until March 29.

After arresting some of the men of Monday night, police posted pictures of the 16 prisoners still at large on Facebook. On Tuesday morning, three men had turned themselves in, while another was caught by villagers in Fasitoo-uta, police said. "They are dangerous fellas these guys so we're trying to get them in as quick as we can and we're going to go all the way until we capture these nine remaining guys," the Samoa Observer reported Police Commissioner Fuiaviali'ili Ego Keil as saying.

Samoa has a recent history of prison breaks, with its prisons minister making a public apology last year after two escapes in four months. But Monday's breakout was from a $25 million new prison that was expected to stop the problem. Other Pacific nations are seeing COVID-19 cases grow, with Guam recording 29 cases, French Polynesia 23 cases, Fiji three cases, New Caledonia seven cases and Papua New Guinea one case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Mnuchin expresses hope a deal is 'very close' on $2 trillion coronavirus aid package in U.S. Senate

A far-reaching coronavirus economic stimulus package remained stalled in the U.S. Senate on Monday as lawmakers haggled over its provisions, but the U.S. Treasury secretary voiced confidence a deal would be reached soon. Democrats said the ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rebound, Fed pits endless QE against economic reality

Asian stocks rebounded sharply on Tuesday as the U.S. Federal Reserves promise of bottomless dollar funding eased painful strains in financial markets, even if it could not soften the immediate economic hit of the coronavirus. While Wall St...

India's poor, hammered by coronavirus lockdown, fear for future

Shaikh Bahaduresha, 31, lived on Mumbais streets for two months last year, unable to make ends meet on his meagre taxi-driving profits of roughly 5 a day. After he got married in December, his wife put some money towards renting a small apa...

Fnatic moves atop Group B in ESL Pro League Europe

Fnatic edged forZe 2-1 on Monday to gain sole possession of first place in Group B during the opening phase of the ESL Pro League Season 11s European competition. In the other Monday action, all in Group B, North swept BIG 2-0, and Natus Vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020