Mnuchin: Negotiators 'very close' to deal on coronavirus stimulus
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that Republican and Democratic senators and Trump administration negotiators were nearing a deal on a coronavirus stimulus bill.
"I think we're very close," Mnuchin told reporters, while shuttling between offices in the U.S. Capitol. "We're trying to finish it up tonight," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
