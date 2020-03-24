Thailand reports second coronavirus death, cabinet to meet

Thailand reported its second coronavirus death on Tuesday, a heath ministry official said.

The country has confirmed 721 cases of infection. The ministry will hold a news conference at 10 am local time (0300 GMT) to give more details and update the outbreak situation.

Later on Tuesday, the cabinet will consider additional measures to help those affected by the outbreak.

