Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia steps up coronavirus tests as it braces for 'worst scenario'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 10:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 10:12 IST
Malaysia steps up coronavirus tests as it braces for 'worst scenario'

Malaysia is ramping up coronavirus tests in preparation for the "worst scenario", as it grapples with Southeast Asia's highest number of infections, a health ministry official told Reuters.

The World Health Organisation has urged countries to widen testing to contain the virus. Malaysia's tally of infections has jumped six-fold in just ten days to more than 1,500, exceeded only by China, South Korea and Japan in Asia. By the end of the week, Malaysia will double daily testing capacity to 7,000, before stepping that up to 16,500 by the first week of April, the official, Noor Hisham Abdullah, said.

"We are preparing for the worst scenario, but hope for the best outcomes," Noor Hisham, the director general of Malaysia's health ministry, added in a text message late on Monday. "Once we have the capacity ready, we will scale up active case detection, testing, isolation and treatment."

Ministry data shows Malaysia had done 17,923 tests by Monday, when the biggest daily increase of 212 new infections took the country's total to 1,518. That works out to about 560 tests per million people, fewer than neighbouring Singapore's 4,500 tests per million, according to the city-state's most recent data, but well above Indonesia's single-digit figures.

Malaysia has recorded at least 14 virus deaths. It has linked nearly two-thirds of its infections to a religious gathering last month near the capital, Kuala Lumpur, that the government says drew more than 16,000 people. The event is also linked to more than 100 cases across Southeast Asia.

On Monday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Malaysia may extend beyond the end of the month travel and movement curbs imposed to contain the spread of the virus. (Editing by Matthew Tostevin and Clarence Fernandez)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 a global economic tsunami, millions of job losses likely: Moody's

COVID-19 has created a worldwide economic tsunami and the global economy is engulfed in a serious downturn, according to Moodys Analytics. The virus has caused significant parts of the Asian and now European and US economies to all but shut...

Arokya to Ensure Uninterrupted Milk Supply

CHENNAI, India, March 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- In order to ensure the essential commodity of milk is available to customers, Arokya Milk has taken all necessary steps and measures to ensure uninterrupted supply. Arokya Milk, a product of Hats...

Entertainment Industry Foundation launches coronavirus response fund

Los Angeles based Entertainment Industry Foundation EIF has launched the COVID-19 Response Fund to provide financial relief to entertainment industry workers affected by coronavirus-related shutdowns. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our own c...

Maren Morris, husband Ryan Hurd welcome first child together

Country musicians Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have become parents to a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child together on Monday. Love of our lives, Morris wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her holding her little one. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020