Japan PM Abe, U.S. Trump to hold phone meeting on Olympics - Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump will likely hold talks over the phone as early as Wednesday, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

The two leaders are likely to exchange views on the fate of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kyodo said, citing several Japanese government officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.