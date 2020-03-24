11 hospitals in J&K to be converted into COVID-19 sanatorium to treat suspected patients

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday declared to convert 11 major hospitals into COVID-19 sanatorium to treat suspected patients for the contagious infection. Some of these hospitals include SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, CD Hospital Srinagar, JLNM Hospital, Srinagar and Police Hospital in Srinagar entirely for isolation purposes.

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday declared a holiday in all its offices on March 24. "Government declares holiday in all offices on March 24. March 23 and 25 are already holidays. Essential services to continue undisturbed," Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, Jammu and Kashmir, said on his twitter handle earlier.

As of now, four people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir. The District magistrate has also imposed restrictions on the movement of people, including religious and social gatherings, until further notice. (ANI)

