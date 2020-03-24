Health workers make up nearly 14% of Spain's coronavirus cases

Health workers accounted for nearly 14% of Spain's total reported coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, up from 12% the previous day, according to data presented by health emergency chief Fernando Simon at a news conference.

Some 5,400 health care workers have been diagnosed with the virus, Simon said, out of a total of 39,673 confirmed cases in the country, Europe's second worst-hit after Italy.

