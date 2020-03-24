Left Menu
Development News Edition

In lockdown Britain supermarkets limit customers to enforce social distancing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 17:35 IST
In lockdown Britain supermarkets limit customers to enforce social distancing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With Britain in lockdown, supermarkets have started limiting the number of customers in stores at any one time to enforce social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday ordered Britons to stay at home to halt the spread of the virus, imposing curbs on everyday life without precedent in peacetime. But people are still allowed to leave their homes to shop for basic necessities.

The Waitrose chain said that from Tuesday its supermarkets and convenience shops would begin to limit customer numbers. It said limits will be specific to each branch based on the number of tills. "Shop managers will use their judgment on customer numbers and when the shop is at capacity to manage social distancing will operate a one in, one out the policy," Waitrose said.

Waitrose, part of the John Lewis Partnership, is also using "marshals" to help manage queues outside shops and if necessary remind customers to respect the government's social distancing rule requiring people to keep at least two meters apart from each other. Outside Waitrose stores there will be signage and a coned area instructing customers to queue, keeping their distance from each other.

Sainsbury's, Britain's No. 2 supermarket group, said it will also be limiting customer numbers and erecting barriers outside stores. Morrisons, the No. 4 player, is doing similar.

"We have signs about social distancing in the store and on those signs it does say we might from time to time limit the number of people that actually come in," said a spokesman. Market leader Tesco and No. 3 player Asda, had no immediate comment on their plans.

On Monday, Morrisons installed large perspex screens at all checkouts in all of its stores to shield customers and checkout staff from each other. Waitrose and discounter Lidl also plans to install screens and Waitrose has ordered special protective visors for its staff.

All supermarkets are asking customers to pay with a card rather than cash at tills as a way to help contain the spread of the virus, which has killed 335 people in Britain and infected 6,650. Britain is raising the spending limit for contactless card payments to 45 pounds ($52) from 30 pounds on April 1 to reduce the need for physical contact with devices during the outbreak, the UK Finance industry association said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Germany: We'll take measures to revive economy as soon as businesses reopen

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in a letter to lawmakers from his Social Democrat SPD party that the government would take steps to support Europes largest economy as soon businesses opened again. As soon as pubs, cinemas and shops...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to bounce from three-year lows

Wall Street was set to bounce from three-year lows on Tuesday, as signs of Washington nearing a deal on a 2 trillion economic rescue package gave a shot of optimism to markets reeling under the biggest selloff since the global financial cri...

Amazon makes kids and family content available for free

As more and more people work from home due to the coronavirus quarantine, Amazon has made a number of its kids and family content available free to watch on Prime VideoShows such as Pete the Cat, Baahubali The Lost Legends, Just Add Magic M...

Railways decide to use manufacturing facilities for treatment of COVID-19 hit people

In the wake of pandemic COVID-19, Ministry of Railways, in consultation with Production Units Zonal Railway workshops, has decided to use the manufacturing facilities of its Production Units like Chittaranjan Loco Works, Chittaranjan, Inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020