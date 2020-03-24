Japan PM Abe: Agreed with IOC's Bach on idea of delaying Olympics 1 year
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday he and the head of the International Olympic Committee agreed on the idea of delaying the Tokyo Olympics by about one year.
Abe was speaking to reporters after a phone call with IOC President Thomas Bach on postponing the Games amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
Tokyo had completed preparations when the virus started spreading across the world. Despite insisting for months the Games would go ahead as planned, Abe this week said a delay may be unavoidable if the events could not be held in a complete form.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shinzo Abe
- Japanese
- Thomas Bach
- International Olympic Committee
- Tokyo
ALSO READ
China to halt short-term visa waivers for Japanese nationals - Japanese government
India and Japan are partners aspiring for stable, prosperous world: Japanese envoy
Rugby-Japanese rugby matches suspended over alleged drug use
Japanese PM to assess possible impact on rights in emergency declared amid coronavirus outbreak
Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?