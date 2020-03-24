Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 8-Olympics-Tokyo Games delayed to 2021, easing athletes' angst

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 18:12 IST
WRAPUP 8-Olympics-Tokyo Games delayed to 2021, easing athletes' angst
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Japan and the Olympics movement decided on Tuesday to delay this year's Tokyo Games into 2021 as the coronavirus crisis obliterated the world's last major imminent sporting event.

It was the first time in the Olympics' 124-year history that they had been postponed, though they were canceled outright several times during the two 20th century World Wars. After a call with International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the July 24-Aug. 9 event would be rescheduled for the summer of 2021 at the latest as proof of victory over the coronavirus.

"We asked President Bach to consider postponement of about one year to make it possible for athletes to play in the best condition, and to make the event a safe and secure one for spectators," Abe said. "President Bach said he is in agreement 100 percent."

There was no immediate word from the IOC, through its executives were due to meet later on Tuesday. Athletes were sad but relieved after weeks of worrying and struggling to train like the world headed into virtual lockdown from the disease that has claimed more than 16,500 lives.

"I compete in a little bike race, which is nothing compared to what is going on in the world right now," American Olympic BMX champion Connor Fields said. "No sport is more important if it means more people might potentially die from this." Pressure on the IOC and its powerful president Bach had been accelerating fast in recent days, with Canada and Australia refusing to participate if the Games went ahead in the summer.

Athletes wholeheartedly endorsed the delay, given health risks and disruption to their training as gyms, stadia and swimming pools shut down around the world. "To be honest, I'm left reeling and feeling a little lost. But the goalposts haven't disappeared - just shifted. It's time to recalibrate and fire up for the next challenge," said Australia's two-time Olympic champion swimmer, Cate Campbell.

The coronavirus outbreak has raged around the world since early this year, infecting nearly 380,000 people and wrecking sports events from the soccer Euros to Formula One. Postponement is a massive logistical headache for hosts Japan, which has pumped in more than $12 billion of investment.

But a poll showed about 70% of the Japanese agree with a delay. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters the delayed Games would still be branded "Tokyo 2020".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa braces for lockdown as coronavirus cases spike to 554

South African businesses braced for a nationwide lockdown and panic buyers stockpiled food and other essentials on Tuesday as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 554 from 402 a day earlier.President Cyril Ramaphosa announced...

Tokyo Olympics postponed: IOC

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to no later than the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, the International Olympic Committee IOC announced TuesdayThe Games were scheduled for July 24-August 9, ...

Coronavirus: Mizoram constitutes committee for setting up

In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Mizoram government has constituted a committee to find out the possibility for setting up a virology laboratory to test samples of suspected coronavirus patients, a health department official said on...

Comcast sees hit from COVID-19; delays film distribution, closes theme parks

Comcast Corp said on Tuesday the coronavirus pandemic would materially impact its results and operations over the near to medium term.The media and communications company said it had closed its theme parks and delayed distribution of films ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020