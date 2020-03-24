Left Menu
Norway extends coronavirus restrictions until April 13

  • Updated: 24-03-2020 21:04 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 21:04 IST
Norway on Tuesday extended restrictions on a range of public and private institutions due to the coronavirus pandemic until April 13, including the closure of schools and nurseries. "The measures we have imposed appear to be slowing transmission of the virus, but we need more time to see what effect they are having," Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference.

The restrictions, which also include refusing entry to foreigners who do not live and work in the Nordic country and forbidding people to go to their cabins if they have one, were initially imposed until March 26. With the decision, Norway is joining fellow Nordic country Denmark in prolonging the restrictions until after the Easter holiday.

Norwegians love going to mountain cabins at Easter for a last bout of skiing. Solberg's advice to them was clear: "Get yourself some good games. Pretend you are in your cabin. But stay at home," she said. The total number of infected people in Norway rose to 2,566 on Tuesday, up 196 from a day earlier, according to the official count by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

