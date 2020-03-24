Amit Shah asks Delhi Police chief to take action against landlords asking doctors, nurses to vacate residences

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava and asked him to take strict action against landlords asking doctors and nurses, treating patients, to vacate residences. "Amit Shah personally called Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and assured that any such issue of ostracisation will be taken seriously and action will be taken immediately," said Dr S Rajkumar T, General Secretary, RDA AIIMS.

The RDA had earlier written to Shah requesting appropriate action against the eviction of healthcare professionals from their homes and provision of transport facility in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also took to Twitter and wrote, "I am deeply anguished to see reports pouring in from Delhi, Noida, Warangal, Chennai etc that doctors and paramedics are being ostracised in residential complexes and societies. Landlords are threatening to evict them fearing #COVID2019 infection. Please don't panic! #CoronavirusLockdown."

"All precautions are being taken by doctors and staff on #COVID2019 duty to ensure they're not carriers of infection in anyway. Any harsh steps will demoralise them, derail the system. On Sunday, nation applauded their selfless services. It's our bounden duty two keep their morale high," he said. (ANI)

