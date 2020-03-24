Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain in lockdown as virus death toll leaps

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 22:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 22:48 IST
Britain in lockdown as virus death toll leaps

The United Kingdom went into lockdown on Tuesday as the number of coronavirus deaths jumped and the government called for 250,000 volunteers for the health service, as it announced a temporary hospital would open in London with help from the military.

In a TV message on Monday evening watched by more than 27 million people, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered people to stay at home, nearly all shops to close and banned social gatherings including weddings and baptisms. However, public transport in London was busy during the morning rush hour, and the streets were far from deserted amid confusion over the government's advice to workers.

The death toll from coronavirus in the United Kingdom has jumped by 87 to a total of 422 - the biggest daily increase since the crisis began. Meanwhile, the economic devastation was underscored by a survey that suggested the economy was shrinking at a record pace, faster than during the 2008-09 financial crisis.

The unprecedented peacetime restrictions announced by Johnson, which will last at least three weeks, are intended to stop the state-run National Health Service (NHS), which suffers from staff shortages at the best of times, being overwhelmed. "These measures are not advice, they are rules and will be enforced, including by the police," health minister Matt Hancock told parliament.

At a news conference later, Hancock announced plans to open a temporary hospital next week at the Excel Centre, a huge venue in east London normally used for trade fairs and similar events. "The NHS Nightingale hospital will comprise two wards each of 2,000 people. With the help of the military and with NHS clinicians we will make sure that we have the capacity that we need so that everyone can get the support they need," he said.

He also called for 250,000 volunteers to help the NHS with shopping, delivery of medicines and to support those who are shielded at home to protect their own health. BUSY TRAINS

Despite the message for people to stay at home, some roads, while quieter than usual, were still busy and utility workmen and others were still mingling close together. As the evening rush hour intensified, road traffic in London was down by 43 percent on average levels seen at the same time in 2019, according to data from the TomTom application.

Social media images showed the capital's underground trains were packed with passengers closer than the 2-metre (6-foot) recommended distance apart and the government said "appropriate" construction work should continue. "The government needs to urgently provide clearer guidance on who should be working and who shouldn't," said Rebecca Long-Bailey, the opposition Labour Party's business spokeswoman. "No one should be asked to work if they are not providing an essential function in this crisis."

Under the curbs on movement, people should leave their homes only for very limited reasons such as going to supermarkets for vital supplies or for exercise once a day. Earlier advice for Britons to avoid gatherings was widely ignored, with people flocking to parks and beauty spots. Police, who will be able to issue fines, will now break up gatherings of more than two people.

A snap YouGov poll found that 93 percent of Britons supported the measures but were split on whether fines would be a sufficient deterrent. The survey found 66 percent thought the rules would be very easy or fairly easy to follow. Supermarkets, where shelves have been stripped bare by panic-buying in recent days, said they had begun limiting the number of shoppers in stores at any one time, erecting barriers outside, and installing screens at checkouts to protect staff.

Last week, the government announced billions of pounds of help for businesses and said it would help to pay the wages of employees, giving grants to cover 80% of a worker's salary if they were kept on as staff. But critics said it did not provide support for the self-employed, who total about 5 million in Britain compared to roughly 28 million employees, meaning they either had to keep working or risk losing all income.

"Without removing the agonising choice between health and hardship, then the positive measures announced by the chancellor last week will be overshadowed and public health efforts will be severely compromised," said Len McCluskey, general secretary of one of Britain's largest unions, Unite. Finance minister Rishi Sunak told parliament the government was working on measures to help self-employed people, but said these had to be practical and fair.

(Additional reporting by Sarah Young, Paul Sandle, James Davey and David Milliken; writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

350 FIRs registered against lockdown violators in UP

A total of 350 FIRs have been registered against violators of the lockdown in the state and if people do not cooperate, curfew will be imposed, Awanish Kumar Awasthi Principal Secretary Home said here on Tuesday. We are taking action agains...

COVID-19: UK tells citizens to return as soon as possible

The UK government on Tuesday called on all its citizens travelling abroad to make efforts to return to the country where possible through commercial airline routes as Britains COVID-19 death toll jumped by 87 in a day to hit 422. Foreign Se...

Gurdwara in Delhi offers quarantine, isolation facility for COVID-19 patients

By Sahil Pandey A gurdwara in Delhis Majnu Ka Tilla has offered to give quarantine and isolation facilities for the treatment of coronavirus-affected people.The gurdwara has allotted neat and sanitised 12 rooms along with 24 hours service t...

No crisis of essential commodities, no need to panic: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday night assured the countrymen there will be no crisis of essential commodities during the 21-day lockdown that is beginning midnight. In a series of tweets, Shah also asked people not to panic as the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020