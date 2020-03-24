France's lockdown should last six weeks at least - scientific council

Lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak spread in France should probably last at least six weeks after it has been put in place, a scientific council on the virus said on Tuesday.

The scientific council, which advises French President Emmanuel Macron on the epidemic crisis, also said that the lockdown was at present the only really efficient strategy.

"The lockdown needs to be strictly implemented", it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.