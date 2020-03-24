Left Menu
France's lockdown should last six weeks at least - scientific council

  • Reuters
  |
  • Paris
  |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 23:48 IST
  |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 23:48 IST
Lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak spread in France should probably last at least six weeks after it has been put in place, a scientific council on the virus said on Tuesday.

The scientific council, which advises French President Emmanuel Macron on the epidemic crisis, also said that the lockdown was at present the only really efficient strategy.

"The lockdown needs to be strictly implemented", it said in a statement.

